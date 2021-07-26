Vaccines are being administered less than capacity

The vaccination drive is proceeding at a slow pace. Due to weakness in management, the health directorate is not being able to put that capacity to use. Public health experts say, the number of vaccines being given daily must be increased if a larger part of the population is to be covered by the vaccination drive.

It has been 135 days since the mass vaccination drive began in the country on 7 February. Including the first dose and second dose of four types of vaccines, so far over 11.8 million (1 crore 18 lakh) doses have been administered. That means, on average, 87,000 doses have been given daily so far.

There is a link between vaccinating and the stock of vaccines. The reason that the vaccines are not being administered daily is that the stock is not adequate. But even now that the Sinopharm and Moderna vaccines are here, the daily rate of vaccinating remain low.