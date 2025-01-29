Biman's advance ticket booking, blocking now zero: MD
Advance seat booking and ticket blocking at Biman Bangladesh Airlines are now at zero, said the national carrier’s Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Md. Safiqur Rahman.
He made the remarks during a courtesy meeting with the Executive Committee of the Aviation and Tourism Journalist Forum of Bangladesh (ATJFB) at Biman’s Balaka office on Wednesday.
Regarding reports over ticket hoarding for destinations like Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, the Biman MD said there is currently no advance seat booking or ticket blocking.
He personally monitors the issue to prevent fraudulent practices.
"There were complaints in the past and those responsible were reassigned to other departments," he added.
On baggage management at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA), he said efforts are ongoing to improve handling despite some infrastructural limitations.
He expressed optimism that baggage services would improve further with the opening of the airport’s third terminal.
To ensure transparency, airline staff now wear body cameras while handling baggage, and 150 additional surveillance cameras have been installed, he added.
Regarding Biman’s preparations for Hajj flights, the CEO said the existing fleet is sufficient for scheduled operations.
However, during the Hajj season, flights on a few routes will be reduced to allocate aircraft for pilgrims.
He assured that Biman is committed to facilitating a smooth Hajj journey.
Efforts are also underway to minimise flight delays and enhance customer service, making Biman more passenger-friendly, he added.
ATJFB Executive Committee members, including General Secretary Baten Bipul, Joint Secretary Md. Shafiullah Suman, Finance Secretary Mahfuz Kamal Babu, and other officials, attended the meeting. Biman's General Manager of Public Relations, Bosra Islam was also present.