Biman's advance ticket booking, blocking now zero: MD

Advance seat booking and ticket blocking at Biman Bangladesh Airlines are now at zero, said the national carrier’s Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Md. Safiqur Rahman.

He made the remarks during a courtesy meeting with the Executive Committee of the Aviation and Tourism Journalist Forum of Bangladesh (ATJFB) at Biman’s Balaka office on Wednesday.

Regarding reports over ticket hoarding for destinations like Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, the Biman MD said there is currently no advance seat booking or ticket blocking.

He personally monitors the issue to prevent fraudulent practices.

"There were complaints in the past and those responsible were reassigned to other departments," he added.