Bangladesh will always assist to maintain global peace: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today said Bangladesh will always assist to maintain global peace.

"It is our constitutional obligation that Bangladesh shall always assist to maintain global peace. Our military has been playing a major role in global peacekeeping operations under the UN. We intend to maintain it," she said.

The premier was addressing the opening ceremony of 46th Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar (IPAMS)- 2022 in the city's Radisson Blu Hotel as the chief guest, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban here.

Bangladesh Army is co-hosting this international seminar along with the United States involving 27 countries.

Sheikh Hasina said today, Bangladesh is well known around the world for its great contribution to peace support operations.

"Bangladesh Army is always ready to serve the country and for the world peace in UN missions and anywhere in the world," she said.