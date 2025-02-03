Human rights and democracy on the agenda as UK Human Rights Ambassador visits Bangladesh
The UK reiterates its commitment to supporting Bangladesh in upholding human rights and democracy as Human Rights Ambassador Eleanor Sanders arrives in Dhaka today, 3 February 2025, to hold meetings with the Interim Government, human rights defenders and other partners, reports a press release.
The UK has a long-standing commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights in Bangladesh and across the world. Since the formation of the Interim Government, the UK has supported the government’s agenda to restore law and order, ensure accountability and establish rule of law.
During her three-day visit to Bangladesh, Human Rights Ambassador will discuss justice and accountability, human rights and fundamental freedoms with advisers and senior officials across government.
She will pay a visit to the University of Dhaka to deliver a seminar on human rights and engage with students. During the seminar, the ambassador and the students will discuss the importance of upholding fundamental freedoms including media freedom, freedom of religion or belief and ensuring the protection of minority groups.
She will also visit Cox’s Bazar to oversee UK funded projects in the Rohingya refugee camps including food distribution, female health and education activities and LPG distribution.
The Ambassador will also announce new UK funding for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to strengthen accountability for human rights violations and abuses.
Human Rights Ambassador Eleanor Sanders said, “The UK strongly supports the Interim Government’s work to advance sustainable, long term reforms which are grounded in respect for human rights, as well as growth.”
“Through my visit, we hope further to strengthen UK-Bangladesh collaboration on a range of priority issues such as accountability and justice, freedom of religion or belief, media freedom, gender equality and labour rights. We will also consolidate our multilateral partnership with Bangladesh – an important current member of the UN Human Rights Council.”
British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke Said, “I am pleased to welcome UK Human Rights Ambassador Eleanor Sanders to Bangladesh. This visit is another illustration of the UK’s deep friendship with Bangladesh and longstanding commitment to help create a more prosperous and democratic future for the people of Bangladesh.”