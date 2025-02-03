Human rights and democracy on the agenda as UK Human Rights Ambassador visits Bangladesh 

The UK reiterates its commitment to supporting Bangladesh in upholding human rights and democracy as Human Rights Ambassador Eleanor Sanders arrives in Dhaka today, 3 February 2025, to hold meetings with the Interim Government, human rights defenders and other partners, reports a press release.

The UK has a long-standing commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights in Bangladesh and across the world. Since the formation of the Interim Government, the UK has supported the government’s agenda to restore law and order, ensure accountability and establish rule of law.