Protesters block several intersections in city seeking quota reform

The students and job aspirants have blocked various streets, including the Shahbagh intersection, in the capital demanding legislation of a law revoking all the irrational and discriminatory quotas in all grades of government jobs and minimising the quota for people from backward parts of the country.

A group of protesting students blocked the Shahbagh intersection at around 11:15 am closing down all sorts of vehicular movement through this vital intersection.

The protesters also have blocked several major points of the city including Agargaon, Science Laboratory and Farmgate.