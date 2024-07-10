Procession demanding quota reforms begins at DU

The procession demanding cancellation of all irrational and discriminatory quotas in all grades of government jobs as part of the ‘Bangla Blockade’ programme started from the Dhaka University (DU) campus Wednesday morning.

The procession was brought out under the banner of ‘anti-discriminatory student' movement at 11:00 am. The procession will parade through different roads on the campus and will end at the Shahbagh intersection in the capital.