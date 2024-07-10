Bangla Blockade
Procession demanding quota reforms begins at DU
The procession demanding cancellation of all irrational and discriminatory quotas in all grades of government jobs as part of the ‘Bangla Blockade’ programme started from the Dhaka University (DU) campus Wednesday morning.
The procession was brought out under the banner of ‘anti-discriminatory student' movement at 11:00 am. The procession will parade through different roads on the campus and will end at the Shahbagh intersection in the capital.
Meanwhile, the leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) thronged in front of Madhur Canteen today as well. However, they are not obstructing the protesters demanding quota reform.
Meanwhile, the movement coordinators alleged before bringing out the procession that students were being obstructed from joining the movement at their residential halls.
* More to follow…