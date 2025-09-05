30 more Bangladeshis deported from the US
Another 30 Bangladeshi nationals have been deported from the United States on charges of residing without valid documents.
The aircraft carrying them landed at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka shortly after 12:15 am on Friday.
A senior official of the police’s Special Branch (SB) confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo. The official stated that among those deported, 29 were men and one was a woman.
Since Donald Trump assumed office for a second term as President, crackdowns on undocumented immigrants have intensified.
As part of this drive, citizens of various countries, including Bangladesh, are being repatriated.
According to Special Branch sources, a total of 187 Bangladeshis have so far been sent back.
Officials at Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that only those who had lost their legal battles in the United States are being deported.
The ministry is being notified in advance about each individual prior to their return.