Veteran journalist Mizanur Rahman Khan passes away

Veteran journalist and joint editor of Prothom Alo, Mizanur Rahman Khan (53), has passed away. He breathed his last on Monday evening while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the capital city (Inna lillahi wa inna illaihi rajeun).

Mizanur Rahman left behind his mother, wife, three children, five brothers, three sisters and a host of friends, relatives and well-wishers.

Mizanur Rahman tested positive for coronavirus on 2 December and initially was admitted to Gonoshasthya Kendra on 5 December. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Universal Medical College Hospital in Mohakhali on 10 December. He was under treatment in ICU there. As his condition worsened, he was put on life support on Saturday afternoon. Then at 6:05pm Monday evening the physicians declared him dead.