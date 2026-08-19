BNP govt’s 6 months
Law and order yet to improve, police have not fully recovered
In six months, incidents of murder, violence against women and children, and attacks on police have increased. Frequent transfers, political pressure, and job uncertainty are affecting the law enforcement
Even six months after the new government took office, the expected relief in the country's law and order situation has not been achieved.
Cases of murder, violence against women and children, and attacks on police have increased.
Incidents of open firing in busy roads, markets, and business establishments, extortion, snatching, and suspects being freed are also raising public concern.
Meanwhile, field-level police still have not fully returned to work with full morale after the July mass uprising.
An analysis of data from seven categories of cases filed across the country shows that from February to July of this year, 21,756 cases were filed.
In the previous six months, from August of last year to January of this year, 21,228 cases were filed under the same seven categories. Thus, the number of cases has increased by 528 or almost 2.5 per cent.
The seven categories are murder, violence against women and children, attacks on police, robbery and banditry, snatching, abduction, and theft.
Among these, the first three categories have seen an increase in cases. The other four categories have seen a decrease.
However, the figures from the police headquarters are primarily of filed cases, not of all crimes committed during the period, as many victims do not go to the police station, or complaints are not registered as cases. Hence, crime cannot be fully gauged just by the number of cases.
After forming the government, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman promised to prioritise improving the law and order situation and restoring public confidence in the police. In a police week event last May, he instructed the police to play a more effective role in curbing mob violence, teenage gangs, and drug proliferation.
However, the crime situation and ground reality close to the government’s first six months still do not reflect the expected improvement.
The government's assessment is different, though. Home Minister Salauddin Ahmed told reporters at the Secretariat last Monday that the law and order situation has visibly improved in the past six months under the current government. However, it will take some time to consolidate this according to public expectations.
Sources at police headquarters say several meetings have recently been held there regarding the law and order situation. Concerns were expressed about incidents of snatching, murder, and violence against women and children in these meetings.
Instructions have been given to all metropolitan police commissioners, range deputy inspectors general, and district police superintendents to control the situation.
Increased cases in 3 categories
According to police headquarters data, 1,789 murder cases were registered nationwide from February to July.
In the previous six months, there were 1,780 cases. Thus, murder cases increased by 9.
Violence against women and children led to 11,165 cases filed in the past six months. In the previous half-year, there were 10,090 cases, resulting in an increase of 1,075 cases in this category.
Between February and July, 317 cases of attacks on police were filed, compared to 275 in the prior six months—an increase of 42 cases.
Overall, a total of 1,126 new cases were recorded in the first three categories.
Conversely, cases of robbery and banditry, snatching, abduction, and theft collectively decreased by 598 from the previous six months.
In these four categories, 8,485 cases were filed in the last six months compared to 9,083 in the previous period. Overall, there was a net increase of 528 cases across the seven categories.
Even if cases have decreased, concern remains on the ground
According to government statistics, cases of robbery, banditry, snatching, abduction, and theft have decreased. Still, multiple sources, including victims, say the statistics do not reflect the complete picture on the ground because not all incidents result in filed cases.
Many victims avoid police stations thinking of the hassle or fearing harassment. Some stations register a 'general diary' or keep a 'written complaint' claiming an investigation will ensue without filing a case. Many of these complaints never get converted into cases.
Numerous police officers, speaking anonymously, told Prothom Alo that certain stations discourage case filings to show a better law and order situation to superiors. They believe that if incidents aren't properly documented, it encourages criminals and denies justice to the victims.
Police headquarters' Additional Inspector General (Crime and Operations), Khandker Rafiqul Islam, told Prothom Alo that if a case is not registered over an incident, the responsible officer in charge will face punishment.
Visible crimes instilling fear among people
Besides statistics, the nature of crimes is also raising concern. There have been incidents of daylight shootings on busy roads, in markets, business places, and homes, execution-style murders, extortion with weapons, abductions followed by murders, and organised attacks on police.
On 28 April, one-time top listed criminal Khandker Naeem Ahmed, alias Titon, was shot dead in broad daylight in the New Market area of the capital. Although the investigation mentioned a conflict among old criminal groups, the instigator has not yet been identified or brought to justice by the police. On 19 May, a child was raped and murdered in Pallabi. Earlier, on 9 May, another child was abducted and murdered in Mymensingh's Muktagachha area.
Outside Dhaka, there have been incidents of firearms use in Chattogram, Khulna, Narayanganj, and Gazipur. Prothom Alo's on-site investigation of murders, gunfights, and the dominance of criminal groups in Chattogram revealed that despite successive incidents, many planners and gunmen have not been arrested. This creates doubts among people about whether criminals will be punished.
Illegal arms remain a risk, operations face obstacles
Illegal weapons are a significant risk to law and order. A portion of firearms and ammunition looted from police stations and establishments in August 2024 remains unrecovered. Investigations into various crimes have revealed that criminals possess modern firearms.
Some old and listed criminals released on bail during the interim government are allegedly re-engaging in extortion, land grabs, asserting dominance, and killings, police officials have stated. Police face resistance and attacks when conducting operations against these criminals.
On 9 June, two police officers were attacked while trying to arrest a suspect with a warrant in a drug case in Savar. The attacker also freed the arrestee. A week later, on 16 June, two Dhaka police officers, including a station officer, were hacked and injured while catching muggers in Adabor.
Several police officers complain that some political parties sometimes form mobs by gathering people during operations. In such situations, police officers hesitate to take action due to doubt whether they would receive support from senior officials if complications arise.
Indecision from fear
The reporter spoke with at least ten police officers across various ranks. According to them, several issues are affecting field-level officers from regaining full morale. These include the psychological trauma caused by the July mass uprising, attacks and obstacles during duty, doubts about support from senior levels, political pressure, frequent transfers-placements, and job insecurity.
Officials say the police have not completely shaken off the fear created by excessive force during the July mass uprising and subsequent attacks on police officers and establishments. Now, many officers hesitate to use lawful force. Instead of making immediate decisions in risky situations, they await instructions from high-ups.
Additional IGP Khandker Rafiqul Islam told Prothom Alo, "Crime ebbs and flows like a wave."
He stated that the police force is recovering step by step from the psychological blow after the mass uprising.
He believes misinformation about the police on social media is hindering the force's return to normalcy. With public cooperation, the force will fully rebound.
Unrest in the administrative system
During the July mass uprising, 1,490 police members faced charges for allegedly shooting unarmed students and public. So far, 68 police members have been arrested, and 57 are fugitive in uprising-related cases. Several former police officials are imprisoned for crimes against humanity cases.
A total of 197 police members of various ranks were sent into compulsory retirement. On 13 August, 56 officers were compulsorily retired. Another 142 have been made officers on special duty (OSD) or attached to various units. Ninety-three officers are temporarily suspended on charges of flight.
Furthermore, 26 working in various units have been temporarily suspended due to cases filed during the uprising. These legal and administrative figures don't clearly specify if there is overlap with the same individual, making it impossible to determine the actual number through simple addition.
A part of the police force facing legal and administrative actions alleges that many officers were charged in cases without verifying actual involvement. They claim that some were not present at the scene, others were not listed on duty, and some were working with other units at the time of the incident, yet they were charged. It is alleged that internal police conflicts and political influence also resulted in charges for some.
Conversely, some former and current police officials believe that it is crucial to prosecute officers involved in past abuses of power, human rights violations, and excessive force against protests. However, they stress conducting proper investigations and assigning legal or administrative actions based on an individual's responsibility.
Multiple police officers, under anonymity, told Prothom Alo that experienced officers caught in legal and administrative situations are now outside the force, creating a shortage of experienced officers in some units. Discussions circulate about many high-ranking officers lacking competence. The instability within the force also affects field-level officers.
Effective policing and control of law and order will be more challenging if the right people are not positioned in leadership or suitable roles.
Frequent transfers vanishing continuity of work
Field officers state that once officers-in-charge or higher-rank officers are transferred or posted, a campaign begins on social media. In some instances, old photos and past postings are used to depict them with political affiliations. Due to unverified campaigns, newly posted officers often experience discomfort and pressure while performing duties.
If an officer-in-charge is transferred before they understand the crime situation, criminal groups, and local problems, the continuity of work is lost. Suddenly assigning important operational responsibilities to officers who haven't held operational duties for a long time makes adapting to new situations challenging. Officers suggest that both frequent transfers and postings without considering the appropriate experience are obstacles to the police's path to normalcy.
Accountability and morale- both needed
Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Abdul Qayum told Prothom Alo that the police's first job is to prevent crime. If they fail there, they must quickly uncover the incident. Not documenting any crime means encouraging criminals and depriving victims of remedy.
According to Abdul Qayum, promoting based on competence will strengthen the police chain of command. Action needs to be taken against officers involved in murder, torture, corruption, and human rights violations based on evidence. Simultaneously, no member should be harassed or punished without verification.
The former IGP stated that if police officers cannot rid themselves of bribery, appeasement of the ruling party, misconduct, and poor behaviour towards people, the force's image and public support will not return.
He believes that ensuring accountability and gaining public trust are vital alongside uplifting police morale to improve the law and order situation.