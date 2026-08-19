Law and order yet to improve, police have not fully recovered

Even six months after the new government took office, the expected relief in the country's law and order situation has not been achieved.

Cases of murder, violence against women and children, and attacks on police have increased.

Incidents of open firing in busy roads, markets, and business establishments, extortion, snatching, and suspects being freed are also raising public concern.

Meanwhile, field-level police still have not fully returned to work with full morale after the July mass uprising.

An analysis of data from seven categories of cases filed across the country shows that from February to July of this year, 21,756 cases were filed.

In the previous six months, from August of last year to January of this year, 21,228 cases were filed under the same seven categories. Thus, the number of cases has increased by 528 or almost 2.5 per cent.

The seven categories are murder, violence against women and children, attacks on police, robbery and banditry, snatching, abduction, and theft.

Among these, the first three categories have seen an increase in cases. The other four categories have seen a decrease.

However, the figures from the police headquarters are primarily of filed cases, not of all crimes committed during the period, as many victims do not go to the police station, or complaints are not registered as cases. Hence, crime cannot be fully gauged just by the number of cases.