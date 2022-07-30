Bangladesh

DC, UNO-led committees unveiled to prevent religious violence

Activists of different political and social organisations have been protesting against communal violence.
Activists of different political and social organisations have been protesting against communal violence.

The government has formed ‘Samajik Sampreeti Committee' (Committee for social harmony) in each upazila to prevent any further communal violence. The deputy commissioner has been made the president of the committee at district level.

A 23-member committee includes every MP in the district and the administrator of the zila parishad (district council) as advisors. Besides, the police super (SP) of the district has been made a member of the committee.

The Samajik Sampreeti Committees have been formed at upazila and union level as well. The committee at the upazila level is headed by the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO).

The prime minister’s office issued three separate circulars in this regard on 24 July. There are 24 members in each committee at upazila level. The MP in the upazila has been made the chief-advisor and the upazila chairman has been made the advisor of the committee.

And the union level committees have 14 members led by the union parishad chairman. The union parishad secretary has been made the member secretary of Samajik Sompreeti Committee.

The circular in this regard from the PMO states the members of the committees at three tiers will conduct campaigns to prevent religious extremism, militancy, violence and terrorism in respective areas.

They will also launch awareness campaigns to stop the misuse of social media. The committee will also ensure security at all the places of worship including mosques, temples and churches.

The circular further states that the committee will also work on maintaining a festive environment by celebrating the religious festival with solemnity and enthusiasm. These committees will make arrangements for promoting religious sermons related to peace and brotherhood.

