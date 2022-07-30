DC, UNO-led committees unveiled to prevent religious violence

The prime minister’s office issued three separate circulars in this regard on 24 July. There are 24 members in each committee at upazila level. The MP in the upazila has been made the chief-advisor and the upazila chairman has been made the advisor of the committee.
And the union level committees have 14 members led by the union parishad chairman. The union parishad secretary has been made the member secretary of Samajik Sompreeti Committee.
The circular in this regard from the PMO states the members of the committees at three tiers will conduct campaigns to prevent religious extremism, militancy, violence and terrorism in respective areas.
They will also launch awareness campaigns to stop the misuse of social media. The committee will also ensure security at all the places of worship including mosques, temples and churches.
The circular further states that the committee will also work on maintaining a festive environment by celebrating the religious festival with solemnity and enthusiasm. These committees will make arrangements for promoting religious sermons related to peace and brotherhood.