DC, UNO-led committees unveiled to prevent religious violence

The government has formed ‘Samajik Sampreeti Committee' (Committee for social harmony) in each upazila to prevent any further communal violence. The deputy commissioner has been made the president of the committee at district level.

A 23-member committee includes every MP in the district and the administrator of the zila parishad (district council) as advisors. Besides, the police super (SP) of the district has been made a member of the committee.

The Samajik Sampreeti Committees have been formed at upazila and union level as well. The committee at the upazila level is headed by the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO).