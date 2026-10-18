Police file case against 23, including resort owner; manager arrested

Police have filed a case against 23 people over a fire at Tuptup Resort in Patuartek, Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar. The resort’s owner, Md Tanvir, has been named as the prime accused. The case was filed late Saturday night by Ashis Sutradhar, a sub-inspector of Ukhiya Police Station.

Ukhiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge Atikur Rahman Majumder confirmed the case on Sunday morning. He said four people had been named in the case, including resort owner Md Tanvir and Newaz Morshed. The remaining accused are unidentified.

Resort manager Zahidul Islam, also known as Sumon, was detained at the scene on Saturday afternoon and has since been shown arrested in the case.