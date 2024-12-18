Admin, education cadres push back on reform recommendations

The officers under the Bangladesh Civil Service’s (BCS) administration cadre have strongly opposed the recommendations made by the public administration reform commission.

They particularly declared not to accept the proposal for allocating 50 per cent of promotions to the deputy secretary positions for administration cadre officers and the remaining 50 per cent for other cadres.

Meanwhile, the education cadre officers objected to the recommendation for excluding education and health cadres from the civil service and placing them under separate commissions.