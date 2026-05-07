Tribunal orders Dipu Moni, Mozammel Babu, Farzana Rupa to be produced in court

Dipu Moni, Mozammel Haque Babu and Farzana Rupa are already in jail in connection with separate cases. The tribunal issued the order for their production following an appeal from the prosecution.

Later, chief prosecutor Md Aminul Islam briefed reporters from his office at the tribunal. He said that since the three accused are already in custody, their production has been sought. On the next date, they may be shown arrested in this case. From there, they will be taken to a safe home and questioned as necessary for the purpose of the case.

The deadline for submitting the investigation report in this case has been set for 7 June.