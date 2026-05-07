Shapla Chattar Case
Tribunal orders Dipu Moni, Mozammel Babu, Farzana Rupa to be produced in court
In a case involving crimes against humanity over killings during the Hefazat-e-Islam rally at Shapla Chattar in Dhaka’s Motijheel, the International Crimes Tribunal has ordered former minister Dipu Moni, former managing director of Ekattor Media Limited Mozammel Haque Babu, and former chief reporter of Ekattor Television Farzana Rupa to be produced before the court.
The International Crimes Tribunal-1 issued the order today, Thursday. The tribunal is headed by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumdar, with Justice Md Shafiul Alam Mahmud and Justice Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury as its other two members. The three have been asked to appear before the tribunal on 14 May.
Dipu Moni, Mozammel Haque Babu and Farzana Rupa are already in jail in connection with separate cases. The tribunal issued the order for their production following an appeal from the prosecution.
Later, chief prosecutor Md Aminul Islam briefed reporters from his office at the tribunal. He said that since the three accused are already in custody, their production has been sought. On the next date, they may be shown arrested in this case. From there, they will be taken to a safe home and questioned as necessary for the purpose of the case.
The deadline for submitting the investigation report in this case has been set for 7 June.
The accused in the case also include ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir, former state minister for home Shamsul Haque Tuku, major general (retd) Ziaul Ahsan, former inspectors general of police (IGP) AKM Shahidul Haque, Hasan Mahmud Khandaker and Benazir Ahmed, Gonojagoron Mancha spokesperson Imran H Sarkar, and former deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Molla Nazrul Islam, among others.
Chief prosecutor Md Aminul Islam said that, so far information has been found that 58 people were killed in Dhaka, Narayanganj, Cumilla and Chattogram in connection with the Hefazat-e-Islam rally at Shapla Chattar in Motijheel in the capital in May 2013. He added that the identities of these 58 victims have been confirmed.