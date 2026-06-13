Chairmen appointed to 8 urban authorities, 7 are BNP leaders

The government has appointed chairmen to eight urban development authorities across the country. These are Chattogram, Khulna, Sylhet, Rangpur, Narayanganj, Mymensingh, Cumilla, and Cox’s Bazar.

Among the eight newly appointed heads of these urban development authorities, seven are leaders of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Of them, two contested the 13th parliamentary election as BNP-nominated candidates and were defeated.

The appointments of the chairmen to the eight urban authorities were announced last Thursday through separate notifications issued by the Ministry of Public Administration. All have been appointed on a contractual basis for a duration of one year.