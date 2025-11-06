ACC will file cases against 11 individuals from 6 recruiting agencies

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has decided to file cases against 11 owners and officials of six recruiting agencies for embezzling and laundering Tk 5.25 billion by charging excessive fees under the pretext of sending workers to Malaysia.

On Thursday, ACC Director General (Prevention) Md Akhtar Hossain stated that instead of the government-prescribed fee of Tk 78,990, an average of five times more was collected from 31,331 workers. Based on this allegation, the commission approved filing six cases in a meeting held last Tuesday.

In the first case, Ruhul Amin, owner of Messrs Amin Tours and Travels, will be named as the accused. The agency allegedly collected an excess of Tk 1.24 billion from 7,430 workers.