Chief Adviser leaves Rome for home after joining funeral of Pope Francis

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus Sunday left here for home a day after joining the funeral mass of Pope Francis at St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City.

He departed from the Leonardo da Vinci Rome Fiumicino Airport around 09:30 am local time (01:30 pm Bangladesh Standard Time) on Sunday, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told BSS.

Professor Yunus is expected to reach home in the early hours on Monday.