People pay homage to Zafrullah Chowdhury at Shaheed Minar

People from all walks of life are paying homage to Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder and freedom fighter Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury at the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital. His body was taken to the Shaheed Minar premises at around 10:30 pm.

Dr Zafrullah’s body has been kept on a temporary stage there. His family members, including wife Shirin Haque, are also there at the Shaheed Minar premises.