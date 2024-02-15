Govt focuses on strengthening ties with European countries

Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed this correspondent that the theme of this year's Munich Security Conference revolves around four main issues. These include global security challenges, international frameworks, regional conflicts, and the significance of Europe in the world.

Under the umbrella of global security challenges, discussions will encompass topics such as climate security, technological security, and the conflict in Myanmar. The conference will also address peacekeeping operations and geopolitics within the context of international frameworks.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the situation in the Middle East, and geopolitics will be scrutinised as part of the discussions on regional conflicts. Additionally, the conference will examine Europe's role and importance in the global arena.

A senior diplomat said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to address the Munich Security Conference on 16 February. Her speech will primarily center on climate security and the financing necessary to mitigate the risks associated with climate change.

In relation to the Munich Security Conference, the Foreign Minister commented, "The Rohingyas have posed a security threat in our country. Moreover, the ongoing issues in Myanmar have generated regional security risks. Various discussions will take place, and the Rohingya issue may be addressed during the conference."