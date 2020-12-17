Virtual Summit: Modi says India always priorities Bangladesh

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his country always priorities Bangladesh as New Delhi follows neighborhood first policy.

“Strengthening and deepening relation with Bangladesh has been a priority for me from the very first day in office,” he said in his introductory speech in a Bangladesh-India virtual summit.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina led the Bangladesh delegation from her official Gonobhaban residence in Dhaka while Narendra Modi led the Indian delegation joining the summit online from New Delhi.

Noting that this year has been very challenging due to the global pandemic (COVID-19), Narendra Modi said it is a matter of satisfaction that in this difficult time there has been good cooperation between India and Bangladesh.

“Whether it relates to medicine or medical equipment or health professionals working together. . . We have had good cooperation between us in the area of vaccines as well,” he said, adding, “I would like to pay special attention to all your requirements.”