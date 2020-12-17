Virtual Summit: PM Hasina for further integrating Bangladesh-India economies

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday suggested further integrating economies of Bangladesh and India to consolidate the global and regional value chains cashing on the available synergies.

“I believe both our countries can move up the global and regional value chains by further integrating our economies taking advantage of available synergies,” she told her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in an India-Bangladesh virtual summit.

Describing the ongoing connectivity initiatives between the two next-door neighbours as catalysts in this regard, the prime minister said, “A prime example is the resumption of Chilahati-Haldibari rail link which we will inaugurate today.”

Sheikh Hasina led the Bangladesh delegation from her official Gonobhaban residence in Dhaka while Narendra Modi led the Indian delegation joining the meeting online from New Delhi.

Turning to growing dependency of economies of the two friendly countries, she said, “We happily recognise the growing mutual dependency of the economies of Bangladesh and India. A good number of Indian nationals are employed in the manufacturing and service sector of Bangladesh and are remittance earners for India. On the other hand, India receives its highest number of tourists and medical patients from Bangladesh.”