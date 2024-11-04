58 more cadet SIs relieved ‘for violating discipline’

Fifty-eight more cadet sub-inspectors (SIs) of Sarda Police Academy have been relieved for breaching discipline during the training session.

A senior official who preferred to remain anonymous revealed this information on Monday.

Earlier, on 22 October, 250 cadet sub-inspectors (SIs) were dismissed from the academy due to violations of disciplinary codes.

The training which started earlier this year was initially scheduled to conclude on 4 November.