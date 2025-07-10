Push-ins from India a violation of human rights: Border Guard DG
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui said Thursday that instances of pushback or push-in by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) continue regularly, involving not only Bangladeshis but sometimes Indian nationals as well -- actions that constitute violations of human rights.
"We have been strongly protesting to the BSF regarding the push-ins from the Indian side," the BGB chief said after attending the passing-out parade of the 103rd recruit batch at the Border Guard Training Centre and College (BGTCC) at Baitul Izzat in Satkania, Chattogram.
He said that the issue is not limited to Bangladeshis alone. "In some cases, Indian citizens and even some Rohingyas are being sent over the border, which we consider a serious violation of human rights. We have officially lodged strong protests, and these incidents have also been reported in both national and international media," he said.
Maj Gen Siddiqui stressed that Bangladesh always encourages due process for the repatriation of illegal entrants. "If any Bangladeshi enters India illegally, we ensure their return through proper discussions and formal handovers," he said.
However, he pointed out that despite official handovers in some areas, BSF continues to push people back informally in others. “While such pushbacks may pause for a day or two, the overall process has not stopped,” the BGB DG added.
He said the issue has been raised multiple times through the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
“Letters have been sent to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and also to the Bangladesh Embassy in India. I am personally in communication with the Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka,” he said adding that they (BGB) are doing our best to resist this.
But in most cases, the Bangladeshis being pushed in had gone to India long ago, he added.
Responding to a question, the BGB chief acknowledged a manpower shortage. "We currently have around 57,000 personnel tasked with guarding a 4,427-kilometre border,” he said.
To address the manpower crisis, the government has assured BGB of 5,000 new recruits, and the recruitment process is expected to begin soon, he mentioned.
When asked about preparations for the upcoming national election, the DG said, “After ensuring border security, the remaining force will be deployed to provide the necessary support for a free and fair election.”
He added that BGB could be deployed as a striking force to help maintain security and ensure smooth voting in polling centres located within eight kilometres of the border.