Push-ins from India a violation of human rights: Border Guard DG

However, he pointed out that despite official handovers in some areas, BSF continues to push people back informally in others. “While such pushbacks may pause for a day or two, the overall process has not stopped,” the BGB DG added.

He said the issue has been raised multiple times through the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Letters have been sent to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and also to the Bangladesh Embassy in India. I am personally in communication with the Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka,” he said adding that they (BGB) are doing our best to resist this.

But in most cases, the Bangladeshis being pushed in had gone to India long ago, he added.