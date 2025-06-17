Is 'push-in' another manifestation of Delhi’s hostile policy?

The stories of enforced disappearance, mass murder and extra-judicial killing, and torture have been documented in the reports of the United Nations and human rights organisations. The world had seen what kind of national elections the Hasina regime had held in Bangladesh in 2014, 2018 and 2024.

As written in the book by former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee and reported during the Bangladesh tour of the then Indian external affairs secretary Sujatha Singh days before the 2014 elections, India’s naked interference into the domestic politics including electoral affairs of Bangladesh in favour of Hasina had hurt and humiliated political elements and conscious people in this country.

The moment Hasina’s repressive rule came to an end, India’s reaction to the political changeover in Dhaka was different from those of other countries of the civilized world. Later on, the attitude of Delhi and a major section of the Indian media towards the Yunus government seemed to be attacking and demeaning when the rest of the world shows high level of respect to the Nobel Peace Price winner ruler of Bangladesh.

Unfortunately, even during the Hasina rule – the honeymoon period of Delhi’s desired relations with Dhaka – India had not extended her support to Bangladesh – neither on the ground during the Rohingya influx into Cox’s Bazar, nor during the vote at the United Nations.

In that case, some people may draw conclusion that India does not consider Bangladesh as a friendly neighbour, unless it remains subservient to Delhi. And in accordance with Kautilya’s formula, if my enemy’s enemy is my friend, what does Iran’s status as the enemy of India’s close ally Israel stand or America’s as the enemy of Russia as a friend of India? Or, Turkey as friend of archenemy Pakistan or Bangladesh when it is a friend of China?

Both success and negative effects of ill move like human trafficking in the pursuit of foreign affairs policy are well known to India’s diplomatic and strategic analysts. That is also not unknown to the friendly countries, who are further aware of India’s relations with her South Asian neighbours.

By pushing her minority Muslim citizens in to Bangladesh, India not only sets before the global community the instance of minority repression, Delhi has also confirmed that the formation of Pakistan for the Muslim population in 1947 and Bangladesh later on – which was described by proponents of a greater post-colonial India – was justified.