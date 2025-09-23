CUCSU election rescheduled to 15 Oct
The election date for the Chittagong University Central Students' Union (CUCSU) and the hall unions has been deferred by three days.
The election will now be held on 15 October. All university examinations scheduled between 12 October and 18 October will remain suspended. Additionally, classes will be suspended on 14, 15, and 16 October.
The CUCSU election commission disclosed this at a press conference held at 4pm today, Tuesday on the second floor of the CUCSU building.
At the press conference, commission member secretary AKM Ariful Haque Siddique said, "A meeting of the election commission members was held at 2pm. In this meeting, the newly appointed proctor Hossain Shaheed Suhrawardy and assistant proctor Ismat Ara Haque were sworn in. The decision to postpone the election date was taken during this meeting."
Earlier, a discussion meeting was held yesterday between the election commission and the candidates. During the meeting, the candidates requested an extension of the campaign period and demanded a change in the election date. In response to this, the election date has been rescheduled, according to election commission member secretary AKM Ariful Haque Siddique.
The election commission had initially announced the schedule for the CUCSU election on 28 August. According to that announcement, the election was originally scheduled to take place on 12 October. However, it has now been postponed. A total of 931 nomination papers have been submitted for participation in the election. Among them, 429 candidates have submitted nominations for 26 CUCSU posts, and 481 candidates have submitted nominations for 196 hall union posts.
According to the schedule announced by the election commission, the preliminary list of candidates for CUCSU was published yesterday following the scrutiny of nomination papers. Candidates will have the opportunity to withdraw their candidacy until tomorrow. The final list of candidates will be published on Thursday. Voting will take place on 15 October from 9:00am to 4:00pm, followed by the counting of votes.