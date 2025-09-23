CUCSU election rescheduled to 15 Oct

The election date for the Chittagong University Central Students' Union (CUCSU) and the hall unions has been deferred by three days.

The election will now be held on 15 October. All university examinations scheduled between 12 October and 18 October will remain suspended. Additionally, classes will be suspended on 14, 15, and 16 October.

The CUCSU election commission disclosed this at a press conference held at 4pm today, Tuesday on the second floor of the CUCSU building.

At the press conference, commission member secretary AKM Ariful Haque Siddique said, "A meeting of the election commission members was held at 2pm. In this meeting, the newly appointed proctor Hossain Shaheed Suhrawardy and assistant proctor Ismat Ara Haque were sworn in. The decision to postpone the election date was taken during this meeting."