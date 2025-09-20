CUCSU election: Only 1 woman among candidates for VP, GS posts in panels

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Tasnim Jahan said, “The Chittagong University campus is not safe when it comes to taking part in elections or engaging in politics. Female students regularly face bullying, shaming, and moral policing here. They face these incidents both online and in person. That is why many women do not want to get involved in politics.”

The seventh CUCSU election is scheduled for this 12 October. Of the union’s 28 posts, 26 will be elected. The vice-chancellor (VC) will hold the post of president by virtue of office, while the treasurer post will be filled by a faculty member nominated by the president.

The CUCSU election is being held after a long gap of 35 years. Students say they are surprised that women who had been active at the forefront of various movements are not contesting for top positions. Hopes and expectations have always been high regarding CUCSU.