PM Hasina confers Swadhinata Purashkar to winners

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today handed over "Swadhinata Purashkar-2023" (Independence Award-2023), the highest national civil award of the country, to nine distinguished persons and one organisation in recognition of outstanding contribution to their respective fields at national level.

She distributed the award in person at a ceremony held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital city.

Valiant freedom fighters Colonel (retd) Shamsul Alam, late Lieutenant AG Mohamnmad Khurshid (posthumous), martyr Khwaza Nizamuddin Bhuiyan (posthumous) and Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury (Maya) Bir Bikram got the award in the 'Independence and Liberation War' category.

Late Mohammad Mainuddin Ahmed (Selim Al Deen) (posthumous) received the award in the 'Literature' category while Pabitra Mohan Dey and ASM Rakibul Hasan got the award in 'Cultural' and 'Sports' categories respectively.

Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence got the award in the 'Social Services/Public Services' category and Begum Nadira Jahan (Surma Jahid) and Dr Ferdousi Kadri received the award in the 'Research and Training' category.

The Cabinet Division earlier on 9 March announced the names of the Independence Award recipients.

Each award recipient received a gold medal, a certificate and a cheque of honorarium.

Cabinet secretary Md Mahbub Hossain moderated the function and read out the citations with brief life sketch of the recipients.

