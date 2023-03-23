PM Hasina confers Swadhinata Purashkar to winners

Late Mohammad Mainuddin Ahmed (Selim Al Deen) (posthumous) received the award in the 'Literature' category while Pabitra Mohan Dey and ASM Rakibul Hasan got the award in 'Cultural' and 'Sports' categories respectively.
Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence got the award in the 'Social Services/Public Services' category and Begum Nadira Jahan (Surma Jahid) and Dr Ferdousi Kadri received the award in the 'Research and Training' category.
The Cabinet Division earlier on 9 March announced the names of the Independence Award recipients.
Each award recipient received a gold medal, a certificate and a cheque of honorarium.
Cabinet secretary Md Mahbub Hossain moderated the function and read out the citations with brief life sketch of the recipients.