PM Hasina confers Swadhinata Purashkar to winners

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today handed over "Swadhinata Purashkar-2023" (Independence Award-2023), the highest national civil award of the country, to nine distinguished persons and one organisation in recognition of outstanding contribution to their respective fields at national level.

She distributed the award in person at a ceremony held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital city.

Valiant freedom fighters Colonel (retd) Shamsul Alam, late Lieutenant AG Mohamnmad Khurshid (posthumous), martyr Khwaza Nizamuddin Bhuiyan (posthumous) and Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury (Maya) Bir Bikram got the award in the 'Independence and Liberation War' category.