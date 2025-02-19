Jatiya Nagorik Committee dialogue
Dhaka should maintain a balanced foreign policy
Speakers at an event on Tuesday said Bangladesh as a sovereign country must set a people-friendly foreign policy where new markets will be searched for on economic consideration beyond the countries with traditional relationships.
They also stressed that Bangladesh must uphold its position as the mouthpiece of the Third World, as well as build a balanced and competent foreign policy with the powerful countries.
Besides, focus must be given to facing the challenge of the rise in the rightists and the militancy propaganda, they added.
Speakers made the observations at the first session on “Direction of foreign policy in post-mass uprising period” of the day-long dialogue on “Foreign policy of Bangladesh in post-mass uprising: Look for new horizon”, organised by Jatiya Nagorik Committee at the auditorium of the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) in the Eskaton area in Dhaka.
Addressing the event, political scientist Dilara Chowdhury said that India is a close neighbour and surrounds Bangladesh from all sides. If relations with neighbours are not on good terms instability arises. India will surely want to keep Bangladesh under control because the matter is related to their security.
There is no benefit in blaming India only since all countries serve their own interests while Bangladesh compromised their interests, she pointed out.
Stating that India and China will be very powerful in this region in future, the political scientist said, in that case, Bangladesh must maintain foreign policy skilfully.
Chanting slogans only against India the whole day would not bring anything; rather, voices must be raised with facts. The foreign policy of Bangladesh must remain independent, if it wants to lead in future.Jatiya Nagorik Committee convener Nasiruddin Patwary
The chief adviser spoke about strengthening relations with SAARC members and Southeast Asian countries, and that should be worked out, Dilara Chowdhury stressed.
Saying that Dhaka should maintain balanced relations with India and China, Professor ASM Ali Ashraf of the international relations department at Dhaka University urged to emphasise economic issues in foreign policy.
He said the focus must be given to the existing trade partners and the market expansion. Relations with powerful countries must be maintained for its own sake besides Bangladesh must uphold its position as the mouthpiece of the Third World.
ASM Ali Ashraf said many propaganda campaigns are underway against Bangladesh and that extremism is rising here. This issue must be dealt with carefully, as well as whether there is any concern over extremism from outside should be considered in foreign policy.
Adviser to BNP acting chairman Mahdi Amin said when an undemocratic government stays in office, state mechanisms and external forces become the sources of their power, and that happened over the past 16 years.
Mentioning that the foreign policy was submissive in the past 15 years, he emphasised that the BNP always maintained a foreign policy based on equality.
Mahdi Amin said people expect from the interim government that no collaborators of the fascism would get space, but those who have looked at the foreign policy saw many of the collaborators still remaining there.
According to political analyst Zahed Ur Rahman no foreign policy existed during the Sheikh Hasina rule. But a message will have to be given on the foreign policy of sovereign Bangladesh, he said.
Pointing out that the situation is unstable across the world with rightists on the rise, he stated if something like this happens in Bangladesh, that will be based on religion.
It will be challenging if that happens because due to several incidents in post-5 August, one might ponder whether the state power has gone to the rightists or not. India is trying to portray it this way, he remarked.
Jatiya Nagorik Committee convener Nasiruddin Patwary said people concerned must work on how the Bengali nation can leave a footprint on the global arena as well as how much they can lead South Asia.
Alongside this, state institutions must be strengthened, he said. “The right people were not placed in the right positions.”
According to him, Bangladesh only gave away over the past 15 years. The foreign policy of the country was sold out to a certain country in 1972. Bangladesh remained a servant to the country and could not stand up from that position, he added.
Nasiruddin Patwary also said chanting slogans only against India the whole day would not bring anything; rather, voices must be raised with facts. The foreign policy of Bangladesh must remain independent, if it wants to lead in future.
This generation must move ahead with the achievement of 2024 or people will curse them, he remarked.
Jatiya Nagorik Committee’s international relations and diplomatic affairs secretary Alauddin Mohammad delivered the welcome speech while its central member Monira Sharmim moderated the session.