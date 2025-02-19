Dhaka should maintain a balanced foreign policy

Speakers at an event on Tuesday said Bangladesh as a sovereign country must set a people-friendly foreign policy where new markets will be searched for on economic consideration beyond the countries with traditional relationships.

They also stressed that Bangladesh must uphold its position as the mouthpiece of the Third World, as well as build a balanced and competent foreign policy with the powerful countries.

Besides, focus must be given to facing the challenge of the rise in the rightists and the militancy propaganda, they added.

Speakers made the observations at the first session on “Direction of foreign policy in post-mass uprising period” of the day-long dialogue on “Foreign policy of Bangladesh in post-mass uprising: Look for new horizon”, organised by Jatiya Nagorik Committee at the auditorium of the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) in the Eskaton area in Dhaka.