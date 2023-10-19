Bangabandhu tunnel: Scanners costing Tk 3b to be installed

Project Director Harunur Rashid Chowdhury informed Prothom Alo on Wednesday that the installation of two scanners will be completed before the tunnel opens. The remaining two scanners are expected to arrive in the country next month and will be installed shortly thereafter.

According to the bridge authority, these scanners will be used to inspect heavy goods vehicles passing through the tunnel. Both the driver and the product-holding section will be tested using different color beams. The scanning process for each vehicle is expected to take a maximum of two minutes.

Each scanner measures approximately 50 meters in length and 10 meters in width, and weigh 13 tonnes each. These scanners are being imported from England.

The country's first tunnel was named after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the construction of this project on 24 February 2019. The Bangladesh Bridge Authority is overseeing the implementation of this project, with the China Communications Construction Company Limited (CCCCL) serving as the contractor.

The company is responsible for maintenance and toll collection. Approximately Tk 106.89 billion is currently being invested in the construction of the tunnel, connecting Patenga in Chattogram city on one end and Anwara upazila on the other.