Trade through Hili land port to remain suspended for 10 days
The import and export activities through Hili land port will remain suspended for ten days from Wednesday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and Independence Day.
Shakhawat Hossain Shilpi, President of Hili Land Port Export-Import Workers Group, said that operations at the land port will remain closed for 10 days on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr and Independence Day.
Import-export activities will resume as usual from Saturday morning (28 March), he added.
No goods-laden trucks or vehicles from India entered at Hili land port since Wednesday morning.
Ariful Islam, officer-in-charge of Hili Immigration check-post said that although trade activities will remain suspended, passport-bearing passengers will be able to travel between Bangladesh and India through the immigration checkpost as usual.
The checkpost will remain open daily from 9:00am to 6:30pm during the holiday period.