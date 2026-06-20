PM’s Malaysia-China visits: 15-17 bilateral instruments likely to be signed

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is scheduled to leave Dhaka for Kuala Lumpur on Sunday (21 June) afternoon on a two-day state visit at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Tarique Rahman will later travel from Kuala Lumpur to the Chinese port city of Dalian on the night of 22 June.

At a press briefing held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday (20 June) morning regarding the Prime Minister’s visit, Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam said that the Prime Minister will visit Malaysia on 21–22 June and China from 23–26 June.

He also outlined the detailed schedule of both visits, noting that 28 members have been confirmed so far as accompanying delegates for the China visit. "We have tried to keep the number of companions reasonable across all sectors," the Secretary said.