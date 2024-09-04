Chief adviser asks secretaries to carry out reforms at all level
The chief adviser of the interim government, Dr Muhammad Yunus, has instructed secretaries to carry out reforms at all levels of the government.
He gave not only instructions to undertake reform programmes but also a marching order to implement those.
Chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus delivered these instructions at a meeting with secretaries at the chief adviser's office in Tejgaon on Wednesday.
He called upon the secretaries to come out from conventional thinking and to reform the thought process in a bid to build a new Bangladesh.
The Awami League government was toppled through the student-masses uprising on 5 August. The interim government was formed on 8 August. The chief adviser's first meeting with secretaries took place today. Earlier, He held a meeting with secretaries under his ministries and divisions.
Regarding instructions of the chief adviser, his press wing has issued a briefing.
According to the brief, the chief adviser said as per the necessity discussions have to be arranged and opinions have to be taken from the stakeholders to formulate reform programmes.
Dr Muhammad Yunus said every ministry and division with a creative and citizen-friendly mindset will present short, mid and long-term action plans for reforms, which will be assessed regularly.
Calling upon the secretaries to come out from conventional thinking and to reform the thought process in a bid to build a new Bangladesh, the chief adviser said the government activities have to be conducted through creativity giving public interest with highest priority.
Dr Muhammad Yunus said the highest public content has to be achieved by making the service easier and rooting out corruption. He said fair competition has to be ensured in public procurement.
The chief adviser said transparency and accountability has to be ensured by eliminating existing obstacles.
He also called upon the secretaries to build a new Bangladesh with honesty, devotion and accountability in respective fields, standing on the conviction and fearless spirit that the students presented the country in the July-August uprising to build a humane country without discrimination.