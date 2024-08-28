Reforms will depend on the people's movement

Prothom Alo :

There are many organisations aiming at establishing citizens' rights. What prompted you all to come up with this new organisation Gonotantrik Odhikar Committee (Committee for Democratic Rights)?

Serajul Islam Choudhury

A fascist government was toppled by means of a mass uprising and aspirations for democratic rights have awakened among the students and the people. This is a historical moment. It is essential to build up a movement at this moment to establish democratic rights.

By democratic rights we mean - 1. A balance between rights and opportunities; 2. Decentralisation of power; and 3. Establishing genuine and accountable people's representation at all levels of the society. This is possible by means of a social revolution. We want to work to that end.