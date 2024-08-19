Why old tactics for arrest, cases and remand

Not only leaders and activists of Awami League and its associate bodies and ministers, but also admin officials, justices, businessmen, police officials and officials of the university administration have gone into hiding in fear of public wrath after the fall of Sheikh Hasina. There are various allegations against them. The allegations include use of force to tackle the student movement in July and August, enforced disappearances, killings, human rights violations, corruption and irregularities over the last 15 years.

The expectations from the interim government is that the allegations will be investigated and perpetrators will be brought to book.

Several people who came up for discussion and were close to the government, were arrested in the past few days. But there is a similarity of strategies between these arrests and arrests made during the previous governments. The general people feel that they have remained detained since the flight of Sheikh Hasina on 5 August. But the police are spreading the narratives of their arrests in the old style.

Army chief Waker-uz-Zaman confirmed that many out of fear sought security to the army and the force provided shelter to them. On 13 August, speaking to newsmen, he said, "If one finds his or her life threatened, we definitely shelter them, irrespective of caste and creed. They will surely be booked if there are any allegations or cases against them. But we do not want any extrajudicial activities or attacks."