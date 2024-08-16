Sheikh Hasina's trial: Judicial process mustn't be controversial

There are two sides to these incidents. One is, investigation into the killings that took place in July-August and the other is, trial of Sheikh Hasina for crimes against humanity. Whether Hasina and the others will be charged with command responsibility, depends on the manner and scope of investigations. Advisor Asif Nazrul's statement is a bit confusing in this regard. The United National conducts investigations independently. The investigation that Volker Turk has spoken about is probably such an independent investigation.

Speaking to the concerned United Nations human rights official in Geneva on 14 August, I learnt that this would require an official request in writing and then the UN would want a commitment that and cooperation for which they requested, would be granted. What is particularly important here is that the request should not be made in a matter that the UN refuses. While such refusals are made on technical grounds, this will give scope to the supporters of the deposed government and that government's foreign supporters to aver that no such crimes took place.

The sooner the government places its request in this regard, the better. This is important for witnesses and evidence pertaining to the crimes.

It is required to keep in mind the context of the demand for Sheikh Hasina to be tried on charges of crimes against humanity. Even before Sheikh Hasina resigned, there was talk out of the country about trying her for crimes against humanity. In that regard I had written on 9 August that Sheikh Hasina needed to be tried for the killings that took place in the days before the government was toppled. To that end, Bangladesh can request India to send Sheikh Hasina back to Bangladesh in keeping with the deal signed in 2016 between Bangladesh and India. Or, the international court can be approached for the trial of Sheikh Hasina. (Prothom Alo, 9 August 2024).