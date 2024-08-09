What decision is India taking about Sheikh Hasina?

There is a long history of labelling all forces in Bangladesh's politics, other than Awami League, as backed by Pakistani ISI. The 21 July Times of India editorial read that the growing anti-Awami League public unrest is creating a security threat to India. It said that the last thing that India needs is a pro-Pakistan government in Bangladesh in the post Awami-scenario. New Delhi should reach out to all parts of Bangladesh's politics in order to safeguard its strategic interests, the editorial said.

The Indian media had its narrative prepared even before Hasina fell from power. The government there and even the opposition are spinning out the same narrative. An example of this is foreign minister Jaishankar's address in the Lok Sabha on 6 August and the questioned raised by Congress leader at the all-party meet -- that the matter of involvement of foreign quarters cannot be discarded.

It is clear that these issues are being raised in order to question the legitimacy of an interim government in Bangladesh. Such discussions are an attempt to influence western countries. By promoting the narrative that there is a government backed by extremist forces is Bangladesh, could possibly succeed convincing the West to take time to observe the situation, thus delaying in the new government in receiving economic assistance. This would undoubtedly lead to instability in Bangladesh. This attitude of India will instigate a section of the deposed Awami League to render the country unstable. In a video message to the thousands and thousands of party workers who Hasina abandoned and fled, Sajib Wazed Joy said, rise up with courage, "we are here". That certainly is not a call to take part in a peaceful political process.

We have not forgotten how at the final stages of the movement, Chhatra League and Jubo League were given arms to crack down on the movement. It is easy to understand how these are being used now or who these will be used unpolitically in the future. There is no reason to believe that the Indian government and its policymakers are doing all this without understanding these matters. From such words and deeds it is evident India is taking up all sorts of strategies to ensure the situation after the fall of Hasina remains in its favour.

Sheikh Hasina's presence in India adds to these circumstances. It is taken more or less for granted that Hasina would go to India after fleeing from Bangladesh. And it is not simply that India is a neighbour. The presence of India's security advisor Ajit Doval at the airbase and their discussion indicates that India still gives importance to Hasina and considers her as an actor in Bangladesh's politics. It is nothing new for autocratic leaders to flee and take shelter in other country in the face of revolutions, mass uprisings, military coups and civil wars. But there is no precedence of such persons virtually being officially accorded a "reception" at the airport. Sheikh Hasina is the fortunate one to receive such a reception. It is the India government that set this example. The significance of this step is obvious from the fact that India did not give asylum to Sri Lanka's former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Afghanistan's former president Ashraf Ghani.