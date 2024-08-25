VCs who understand the voice of students must be recruited

Prothom Alo :

The movement against discrimination is not any organised political group. That means there is a political risk too. An interim government has been formed but no plan of action has been placed before the nation as yet.

Tanzimuddin Khan: It is true that those who led the movement against discrimination are not any organised political force. They do not have any well-organised structure. They did not take up the movement in a planned manner to topple the government. Had that been their intention, they would have had a plan in place as to what they would do after the government exited. They had no such preparations, so in that sense they are in a different sort of circumstance. Even the interim government that has been formed now is something absolutely different in our country's history. This cannot be compared to the caretaker government that was formed after 1990. We don't want to call it a revolutionary government either. It is a government formed at the spur of the moment through a mass uprising. No one was prepared for this.

The most promising area of this uprising is the public aspiration for change that has been created. That is the biggest strength for the interim government. Whether we can use this opportunity or whether we will repeat the same old mistakes depends on how far the interim government is prepared to implement these aspirations, how much importance it is placing on this matter. Everyone's support is needed.

The political parties could not carry the hopes and aspirations of the people over the past 53 years. The people do not want to revert to the old trend of things. That calls for structural changes in the state, in politics and in institutions. The sooner this can be done, the better. The government should come up with their plan of action as soon as possible so as to close the gap between the people and the state, between the people and the government. A task force can be formed and assigned to draw up this plan of action. And outline is necessary to give the people confidence. An outline for long-term objectives is also needed. A new political settlement must be reached through talks and understanding with the mainstream political parties.