Do not repeat mistakes in appointing public university VCs

In this case, the statement of one of the central coordinators of ‘Students Againt Discrimination’ Sarjis Alam sounds reassuring to us at least to some extent. He said, “Our revolution was indeed against the 16 years of torture and oppression, infringement of freedom of speech, as well as corruption and suppression. We wanted a Bangladesh where everyone can speak their mind freely, express their opinions irrespective of their ideologies and work accordingly – these freedoms will be there.”

If anyone from amongst the Chhatra League leaders and activists commits a crime, no one would have any objection to even taking legal measures against them. But it is the university administration that has to assure that nobody would be harassed out of the assumption that they are involved in politics with Chhatra League.

The ‘Students Against Discrimination’ leaders also have a responsibility in this regard so that no one can create turmoil on university campus using their names. They have emerged victorious in the fight against injustice and we believe it is important to ensure a peaceful environment and safety of all students on the educational campus to sustain that victory as well.

Hopefully, the university administration, teachers and students will work together on this matter.