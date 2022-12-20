Education projects begin but don’t end

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) had taken up a project in 2016 to construct information-technology-based multimedia classrooms in schools. The cost was approximated at Tk 13.53 billion.

After six years, not even a single multimedia classroom can be found. And, the progress of the project is just about 8 per cent. Meanwhile, the project director has been changed on allegations of corruption.

The situation has taken such a turn that even the concerned officials have become confused about whether the project is ongoing or discarded.

On condition of anonymity, a top official of the education ministry angrily told Prothom Alo that a project simply cannot run in this manner.

More or less all of the 10 such projects taken up by DSHE are being implemented sluggishly. The duration of the projects are being extended again and again. There is even confusion over whether the project will finish within the newly-fixed timeframe.