Judicial process may face trust crisis: Iftekharuzzaman
Discussion is underway following the revelation that a prosecutor demanded Tk 10 million to secure bail for a former Member of Parliament, who is currently imprisoned in a case at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT).
Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), said this could create a crisis of public trust in the judicial process under the International Crimes Tribunal.
When asked for his reaction today, Tuesday, Iftekharuzzaman told Prothom Alo that the incident exemplifies how deeply the legal profession has become tainted.
He said it is particularly worrying because it could undermine public trust in the judicial process under the International Crimes Tribunal.
The TIB boss also expressed concern that such corrupt practices could harm the prospects of holding actual perpetrators accountable.
ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury, former Awami League member of parliament for Chattogram-6 constituency, is an accused in a case concerning crimes against humanity committed in Chattogram city during the July mass uprising.
The recently resigned prosecutor Md Saimum Reza Talukdar allegedly demanded Tk 10 million from his family to secure his release on bail.
Multiple WhatsApp audio recordings contain evidence of this demand. Prothom Alo and Netra News obtained and verified the recordings and today published a joint investigative report on the matter.
Iftekharuzzman noted that the visible leniency of the current law minister and the former and current chief prosecutors, particularly their failure to take a firm stance, also raises questions.
He said this is especially concerning at a time when a new government has come to power promising anti-corruption measures and a commitment to justice through extensive campaigns.
Their indifference casts serious doubts over accountability for high-level offences.
A closed-door meeting was held today at the office of the chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal following the revelation of the incident.
Chief prosecutor Md Aminul Islam told reporters that the allegations would be investigated internally.
Iftekharuzzman welcomed the internal investigation but said it would not be sufficient. He stressed that in such a highly important institution responsible for justice, allegations of collusive corruption must be subject to a fully independent and impartial judicial inquiry.
He added that the government at the highest level should send a strong message to all professionals in the legal field, including those with party affiliations.
Iftekharuzzman said the resignation of the accused prosecutor, citing a return to teaching, should not mark the end of the matter. He added that all allegations against him must be properly investigated to ensure exemplary accountability for everyone involved in the collusive corruption.
Iftekharuzzman warned that if the government fails to control the increasing examples of the BNP, its affiliates, and various professional organisations pursuing the “now it is our turn” approach since the post-authoritarian period and in the past two weeks after the formation of the government, it could be politically self-defeating.
He said that without addressing this, none of the government’s electoral commitments can be properly implemented, the public will become disillusioned, and corrupt networks along with the government’s political opponents will benefit.