Judicial process may face trust crisis: Iftekharuzzaman

Discussion is underway following the revelation that a prosecutor demanded Tk 10 million to secure bail for a former Member of Parliament, who is currently imprisoned in a case at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT).

Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), said this could create a crisis of public trust in the judicial process under the International Crimes Tribunal.

When asked for his reaction today, Tuesday, Iftekharuzzaman told Prothom Alo that the incident exemplifies how deeply the legal profession has become tainted.

He said it is particularly worrying because it could undermine public trust in the judicial process under the International Crimes Tribunal.

The TIB boss also expressed concern that such corrupt practices could harm the prospects of holding actual perpetrators accountable.