‘Joljog’: Century old traditional eatery to start the day in Jashore

It is a small place to eat, yet from the break of dawn, people begin to gather. By early morning, the place is already crowded, some customers enjoy their food at the shop, while others take it away.

This is the vibrant scene at ‘Joljog’, a renowned eatery in Jashore, known for its luchi, dal and sweets. The shop has been serving its loyal customers for over 100 years.

Located at Chowrasta in Jashore town, along Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Road (Rail Road) beside the Kotwali police station, Joljog is best known for its luchi and dal.

In the mornings, customers enjoy freshly made luchi with lentils, while in the evenings, luchi is served with vegetables. Each luchi costs seven taka and a plate of dal or vegetables costs 15 taka. From morning until night, the shop remains abuzz with food enthusiasts.