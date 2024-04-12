People’s purchasing power dwindled due to syndicate: Khasru
BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said people could not celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr well due to the tough times the country has been undergoing.
He said people’s purchasing power has decreased due to unscrupulous syndicates and the people, especially of lower and lower-middle income, are struggling to have two meals a day.
Amir Khasru said this at his residence in Chattogram’s Mehedibagh area while exchanging Eid greetings with leaders and activists of the party today.
Saying that Bangladesh is going through a tough time right now, Amir Khasru said, an unelected government has clung to power although 95 per cent people of the country rejected it through boycotting the last general election.
Even the five per cent who voted also raised questions about the election, added Amir Khasru.
The former commerce minister also alleged that the ruling party men are misappropriating money in the guise of tender. A certain quarter is accruing wealth and laundering money.
“This illegitimate government has not only deprived people financially but also taken away their organisational, political and democratic rights, voting rights, safety, freedom of media and freedom of speech,” Khasru alleged.