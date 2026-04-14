Oil reserves run low, pace of production slows

Eastern Refinery is a subsidiary of the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC). Speaking about the production situation yesterday evening, BPC Chairman Md. Rezanur Rahman told Prothom Alo, “Production is being disrupted due to the lack of oil supply. However, it has not yet been completely halted. It may have to be fully stopped within a few days.”

He added that an initiative has been taken to import 100,000 tons of crude oil from Malaysia. However, the concerned supplier has not yet submitted the required performance guarantee (PG), creating uncertainty over whether a new shipment will arrive this month. There is, however, a possibility that a vessel may reach the country at the beginning of next month.

According to BPC and refinery sources, the refinery has a crude oil storage capacity of about 225,000 tonnes. Before the war began, the stock stood at around 150,000 tonnes. However, as of 1 April, usable reserves had dropped to just 19,000 tonnes. In addition, there were about 33,000 tonnes of oil that are not usable under normal conditions. This portion is considered “dead stock.”