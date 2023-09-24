Police Cadre: Promotion to 'alleviate frustration' among officials 

A proposal to promote 290 officers is being considered to ‘alleviate frustration’ among police cadre officials in anticipation of the national elections. These promotions will be facilitated by establishing supernumerary posts.
The proposal for promotion will be submitted to the Prime Minister's Office through relevant departments, including the Ministry of Public Administration, and the final decision will rest with prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Among the 290 police officers, 140 are earmarked for promotion to the rank of additional deputy inspector general (additional DIG), and 150 to the rank of superintendent of police (SP). The ministry of home affairs is placing significant emphasis on the issue of promoting officials to the post of SP.
Last July, three police officials were promoted to the post of additional inspector general. Subsequent to these promotions, additional promotions were offered in various other posts. Since then, several police cadre officials have been seeking promotions, citing they were overlooked. As a response, the police headquarters submitted a proposal to the ministry of home affairs to promote 529 officers to supernumerary positions.
Sources within the ministry of home affairs have revealed that when the promotion matter was forwarded to the ministry of public administration, the ministry approved the promotion of 140 individuals to the position of additional deputy inspector generals (additional DIGs) and 150 individuals to the position of superintendent of police (SP) on temporary 'supernumerary' posts on 7 September.
The tenure for these supernumerary posts will be one year from the date of their creation. Even after the promotion, the individuals will continue to serve in their previous positions, and their salary will remain unchanged.
After the approval from the ministry of public administration, the promotion matter will proceed to seek approval from the ministry of finance. Subsequently, it will be submitted to a committee. The final decision on this matter will rest with the prime minister's office, where prime minister Sheikh Hasina will make the ultimate decision.
Sources from the ministry of home affairs have conveyed that all these processes will be completed expeditiously. The issue of promoting officers to the position of superintendent of police (SP) is being given particular importance.
The promotion of a substantial number of officials, especially so close to the announcement of the schedule for the Jatiya Sangsad (parliament) elections, is viewed by some as 'election-related promotion'. According to sources in the ministry of home affairs, several high-ranking police officials have met with the home minister over the past three months, seeking coordination with the promotion of the BCS batch of administration cadre.
The home minister was apprised of the frustration among officials who were overlooked for promotions. However, it's important to note that not everyone is guaranteed a promotion. Sources indicate that individuals who have not been promoted for an extended period have remained in that position for specific reasons. Therefore, promotions will be granted following a thorough verification process.
A police DIG, speaking to Prothom Alo on the condition of anonymity, stated, "Officials from the 15th and 17th BCS administration cadre have been promoted to the post of additional secretary, whereas none of the 15th and 17th BCS police cadre officers have been promoted to the post of additional DIG. It is frustrating for us.”
Furthermore, there is discontent among many officers from the 28th BCS who were not promoted. An official from this batch, requesting anonymity, informed Prothom Alo that 25 individuals from their batch have been promoted to the position of superintendent of police (SP). However, 155 individuals from the same batch, despite serving for 13 years, have not received any promotion.
In terms of promotions, a similar scenario is observed for officers from the 24th BCS. A deputy commissioner of police, also speaking anonymously, conveyed that only six individuals from this batch were promoted as additional DIGs, although 165 individuals from their batch were eligible for the position.
Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan recently conveyed to Prothom Alo, "This is not 'election-related promotions'. We initiated this proposal in response to the frustration expressed by police officials. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will make the final decision in this regard. We cannot assure that promotions will be granted."
The minister also emphasised, "If supernumerary posts are not created, then officials will not be promoted until 2030. We aim for their promotion to align with the administration cadre."
In preparation for the 12th national elections, the government is implementing various changes, including promotions in both the administration and police sectors. Recently, 221 deputy secretaries and officers of equivalent rank in the administration cadre were promoted to joint secretaries. Additionally, several police officials were promoted in July. The promotion process is currently underway.
Furthermore, in July of the same year, changes were instituted by appointing new divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners along with transfers in a total of 30 districts. Additionally, on 15 and 16 July, the government implemented significant changes within the police force.
When asked, the former inspector general of police (IGP) Nurul Huda told Prothom Alo, “Problems may arise if the number of promotions exceeds the available positions. However, when a section of the same rank is not promoted, such promotions are granted outside the sanctioned posts to boost their morale. It is a temporary measure. Presently, with the supernumerary promotions being granted to officers in the administration cadre, similar demands are being raised within the police force as well.”