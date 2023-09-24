Police Cadre: Promotion to 'alleviate frustration' among officials 

A proposal to promote 290 officers is being considered to ‘alleviate frustration’ among police cadre officials in anticipation of the national elections. These promotions will be facilitated by establishing supernumerary posts.

The proposal for promotion will be submitted to the Prime Minister's Office through relevant departments, including the Ministry of Public Administration, and the final decision will rest with prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Among the 290 police officers, 140 are earmarked for promotion to the rank of additional deputy inspector general (additional DIG), and 150 to the rank of superintendent of police (SP). The ministry of home affairs is placing significant emphasis on the issue of promoting officials to the post of SP.

Last July, three police officials were promoted to the post of additional inspector general. Subsequent to these promotions, additional promotions were offered in various other posts. Since then, several police cadre officials have been seeking promotions, citing they were overlooked. As a response, the police headquarters submitted a proposal to the ministry of home affairs to promote 529 officers to supernumerary positions.