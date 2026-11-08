NAPD director-general ignores rules, takes extra classes himself and does not share pay

According to the rules, an official holding the rank of secretary may conduct no more than 10 classes for a two-month training course. However, Khairul Kabir Menon, director-general of the National Academy for Planning and Development (NAPD), is not following this rule.

He has conducted three times the permitted number of classes in a training course for non-cadre officials from various ministries and divisions. He has also conducted nearly twice the permitted number of sessions in two courses for health cadre officials.

NAPD officials say it is customary for external resource persons to conduct a larger share of the classes in training courses. However, the director-general’s decision to take more classes himself has reduced opportunities for external resource persons. Because of his position as head of the institution, no one feels comfortable raising objections publicly.