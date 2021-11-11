Voting underway for second phase of UP polls

Voting for the second phase of the union parishad polls is underway in Bangladesh, with over 41,000 candidates in the fray for different posts.

Polling began in 835 of 848 UPs at 8:00am on Thursday and will continue till 4:00pm.

A total of 81 chairman candidates have already been elected unopposed. Similarly, all contestants—for chairman and member posts, and reserved seats—in five UPs were elected uncontested.