Pilkhana carnage: Forming a committee not possible for now

The hearing in the death reference case regarding the killings at the then BDR (now BGB) headquarters in Pilkhana 25-26 February 2009 is ongoing.

Another related case remains pending in a makeshift court at the Prisons Department parade ground in Bakshibazar area of Dhaka.

As a result, forming a national independent committee, as demanded by the writ petitioner, is currently not feasible due to a conflict with ongoing court proceedings.