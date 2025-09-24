Tk 17.6m withdrawn using ex-minister Saifuzzaman’s cheques, company official detained

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has detained a man on charges of withdrawing Tk 17.6 million from four banks using 11 cheques issued in the name of former land minister, now fugitive abroad, Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed.

The detainee is Jahangir Alam, an assistant general manager (AGM) of Aramit PLC, a company owned by Saifuzzaman. He was detained today, Wednesday, in Chattogram.