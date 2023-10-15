Odkhikar’s Adilur and Nasir walk out of jail

Human rights orgnisation Odhikar’s secretary Adilur Rahman Khan and director ASM Nasir Uddin have been released from jail. The duo came out of Dhaka central jail at around 7:00 pm.
Dhaka central jail’s senior jail superintendent (acting) Subhash Kumar Ghosh confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.
He said the bail order of Adilur and Nasir reached the jail at around 5:00 pm.
A Dhaka court on 14 September sentenced Adilur and Nasir to two-year imprisonment, for spreading untrue and fabricated information over an operation of the law enforcement agencies on a rally of Bangladesh Hefazat-e-Islam leaders and activists in the capital’s Shapla Chattar area a decade ago, in a case filed a decade ago under article 57 of ICT Act.
The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each.
Later, on 10 October, the High Court bench of Justice Md Imdadul Haque Azad granted bail to Adilur and Nasir Uddin.