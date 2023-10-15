Odkhikar’s Adilur and Nasir walk out of jail

Human rights orgnisation Odhikar’s secretary Adilur Rahman Khan and director ASM Nasir Uddin have been released from jail. The duo came out of Dhaka central jail at around 7:00 pm.

Dhaka central jail’s senior jail superintendent (acting) Subhash Kumar Ghosh confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.

He said the bail order of Adilur and Nasir reached the jail at around 5:00 pm.