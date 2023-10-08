US pre-election assessment mission to meet AL, BNP tomorrow

The US mission will meet AL leaders at 11:00am on Monday. The meeting is likely to take place at Sheraton Hotel in the city's Banani. Earlier at 10:30am, the US team will hold a meeting with BNP leaders at the party chairperson’s office at Gulshan.

The pre-election assessment mission will hold meetings with the election commission, foreign ministry, government organisations, political parties, civil society members and other stakeholders.

The mission is also supposed to meet local and international media organisations and representatives of foreign missions stationed in Dhaka.

The pre-election assessment mission will issue a statement after their visit.