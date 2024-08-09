Renowned environmental rights activist Syeda Rizwana Hasan has become the new interim government's advisor to the ministry of environment, forests and climate change.

She is a lawyer of the Supreme Court. She is also the chief executive of the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA). She is active concerning environmental related issues within the country. In 2012 she received the Ramon Magsaysay Award, considered to be the Asian Nobel Prize, for her contribution to environmental justice. She is one of the Time magazine's Top 40 Environmental Heroes of the World.